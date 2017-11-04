Bomb hoax call sends alarm bells ringing at SHC

A bomb threat that later turned out to be a hoax sent the entire Sindh High Court into a state of panic on Friday.

SP Saddar Division Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said the police received an anonymous call on its helpline Madadgar 15 at 2:52 pm. The caller told the police that a bomb had been planted at the high court’s premises.

“The caller told the police that a timed device attached to explosive materials has been placed in some part of the high court’s premises and that it would go off anytime now,” said the SP. He said a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies’ personnel and paramilitary soldiers immediately reached the SHC and got the premises vacated to avoid any loss of human life.

The building was cleared of the threat at 4:20 pm after a search conducted by a bomb disposal squad. District South SSP Javed Akbar Riaz told The News that the threat call came from an anonymous caller and turned out to be a hoax.