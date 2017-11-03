‘Aik Thi Rania’ ‘Manto’ and ‘Zamany Manzil ky Maskharay’ start today on Geo TV

KARACHI: Big news for Geo TV fans! Your favourite entertainment channel brings yet another heart-wrenching drama serial “Aik Thi Rania” based on a theme of love, hate, mismatch couple and sufferings associated with imposed relations.

“Aik Thi Rania” will go on air from this Friday at 8: pm. Drama serial “Aik Thi Rania” is a heart wrenching portrayal of an extremely intelligent, talented and a high achiever girl in her academic goals. Unfortunately gifted Rania belongs to a family, who are pretty average in their literacy matters and neither have they had appreciating words for Rania’s medals and trophies.

People with super talented skills and abilities are often become victims of jealousy and grudge in our society. Rania’s academic competitor Fahad traps her in a fake love so that he can divert her focus from studies. This pre planned betrayal damages the life of Rania and she enters into the tunnel of misfortune events. Middle class belonging Rania was unable to handle this emotional instability created due to Fahad and surrenders for further more disastrous decisions taken by her family. Will Fahad ever feel guilty to ruin the life of promising Rania? Or will Karma eventually punishes who commit wrongdoing with Rania?

The drama is written by Madiha Shahid, Director Abdullah Badini and producers are Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi of production house 7th Sky Entertainment. Cast included Syed Jibran, Sumbul Iqbal, Munawwar Saeed, Manzoor Qureshi, Madiha Rizvi, Humaira Bano, Sundus Tariq, Beena Chaudhry , Paras Masroor, Kinza Malik, Arsalan Raja, Mizna Waqas, Hanan Hameed and child star Sumair.

Another serial Manto also starts from Friday at 10: pm. Saadat Hassan Manto, the famous, legendary and controversial short story writer of the Sub-continent migrated to Pakistan in 1948 after the partition and lived in Lahore till his sad and tragic death in 1955.

This biopic begins with him in an asylum where he is being treated for alcoholism; his tormented and strained mind doesn’t stop working and his pen flourishes to produce some of the greatest literature of the world. This serial based on Manto short stories.

Cast includes Sarmad Khoosat as Manto, Sania Saeed, Saba Qamar, Shamoon Abbasi, Tipu Sharif, Arjumand Rahim, Hina Khawaja Bayat, Faisal Qureshi, Nadia Afgan, Savera Nadeem, Nimra Bucha, Irfan Khoosat and Yasra Rizvi, directed by: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and produced by Babar Javed.

One of the best comedies of the season is on your way, “Zamany Manzil ky Maskharay” starting from 3rd November and will be air on every Friday and Saturday at 9: pm. Witten by Maahir Kamal and Faisal Manzoor, Raja Shahid Ali is director and produced by Naughty Forty productions.