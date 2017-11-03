PML-N won’t use foul language in response to indecency: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said all rumours about Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are baseless and he will return to the country to face cases against him.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N office-bearers in London on Wednesday, he said the PML-N would not use foul language in response to filthy remarks. He said the PML-N government gave priority to elimination of energy crisis and restoration of peace in the country. The government also took steps for the restoration of the sagging economy. Tremendous hard work had been done to hand over a peaceful, prosperous and economically self-reliant Pakistan to the future generations. He said this was the reason Pakistan had been moving in the right direction. The clouds of darkness which kept the country hostage for the last two decades had been shunned. Thousands of megawatts of electricity had been added to the national grid after the completion of a number of energy projects. Four major energy projects had been completed in a record period of 22 months and the completion of the ongoing projects would ensure sufficient electricity for the future.

He said those who filled their pockets in the name of development projects deprived the poor of their rights and when the PML-N started to wriggle the country out of crises, the sit-in group intruded and the development process was affected. He said the sit-in politicians increased problems for the nation which was already suffering from difficulties. The change-mongers made a futile effort to obstruct the development process, but people were cognizant of their inner motives and, therefore, remained oblivious to their negative motives. The economy had to face losses worth billions of rupees due to sit-ins and lockdowns. The people of Pakistan would reject such elements in the elections of 2018, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the CM appreciated the performance of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order for making superb arrangements for a T20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Addressing the committee from London through video link on Wednesday, he said the committee made best arrangements in collaboration with the administration and other departments. It was satisfying that the police, army and rangers made foolproof security arrangements and ensured holding of the match in a peaceful manner. The match promoted the soft image of Pakistan and it was a victory of a peaceful Pakistan. He said the Punjab government would ensure peaceful holding of such events in future as well.

The performance of the whole team of the Punjab government as well as the working of civil and military law-enforcement agencies remained the best, he said. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the chief secretary, the Planning and Development chairman and other officers attended the meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.

In a message of felicitation, the CM congratulated President Pir Kalim Ahmad Khursheed, General Secretary Safdar Hussain Tarar, Vice Presidents Qamar-uz-Zaman Qureshi, Farid Ahmad Dahio, Malik Masood-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Rauf Atta and Finance Secretary Arshad Zaman Kayani on their win in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association and hoped they would come up to expectations of the legal fraternity.