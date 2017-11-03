2,600 Sikh Yatrees arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: Over 2,600 Sikh Yatrees from India reached Pakistan on Thursday to participate in 548th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq and other board officials welcomed them at Wagha Border on early morning. Hundreds of Yatrees reached Pakistan from different parts of the world on Thursday by air. The main ceremony of the birthday celebrations would be held on November 4 at Nankana Sahib and the visiting guests would leave for their respective countries on November 11.

Talking to the media at Wagha Border, the ETPB chairman said exemplary steps for security, residence, transport and food, etc. have been taken for the Yatrees. He talked about various developmental projects initiated during his tenure including preservation and beautification of Gurdwaras and other holy places of other religions and assured that the guests would enjoy their stay in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader of the visiting Sikh Yatrees Sardar Gurmeet Singh said it was great pleasure for the entire delegation to visit Pakistan to participate in the birthday celebrations of founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak. “We are here with the message of love, friendship and humanity”, the party leader said, adding they have great affection with Pakistan where their Guru had lived.

The visiting Yatrees raised slogans of long live Pakistan at the border. Meanwhile, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Lahore Muhammad Sufyan visited Wagah railway station and reviewed the arrangements. The Yatrees reached Pakistan by special trains amid tight security.