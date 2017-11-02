CJP takes notice of drying out of Katas Raj Temples pond

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo moto notice of drying out of Katas Raj Temples pond. The pre-historic fabled pond is said to be drying out because of huge amount of water consumption in cement factories.

The factories are reportedly sucking water through more than hundred drill bores, which have severely reduced the subsoil water level. That is beside the position that owing to absence of proper water supply for the local areas of Katas Waulah and city Choa Saidan Shah, almost every home is sucking water by boring. The problem is caused by unreasonable plantation of eucalyptus trees in the region.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice has called a detailed report from Director General, Archaeology and Museum, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board, Lahore, Director General, Archeology Department, Government of Punjab, Lahore and Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal, within three days.