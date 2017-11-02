Multan Metro: Fake subcontractors’ bail pleas rejected by court

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate of Model Town Courts on Wednesday refused bail applications of Salman Iqbal and Sheikh Ijaz accused of claiming to be subcontractors of the Multan Metro Bus project.

The accused had filed their applications before Judge Zil-e-Huma. The court rejected their bail applications. Punjab Mass Transit Authority had filed cases against them for claiming to be subcontractors of the Multan Metro Bus project. Accused Salman Iqbal and Sheikh Ijaz were nominated in an FIR over charges of showing association with Capital Engineering and Construction Company that does not exist.

They have also been booked for wrongly claiming to have a contract for the Multan Metro Bus project and showing the project’s association with a Chinese company, Yabaite. The case was registered by the Liaqatabad police on the complaint of Punjab Masstransit Authority's deputy director.

According to the FIR, an inspection team was formed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over the Multan Metro Bus project scandal which revealed that no work for the mass transit scheme had been handed over to any contractor. Moreover, China Securities Regulatory Commission had already stated that Jiangsu Yabaite Technology was not involved with any Pakistani firm for the Multan Metro Bus project.