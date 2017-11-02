Breast cancer curable if diagnosed at early stages

Islamabad: Breast cancer in Pakistan constitutes about 33 per cent of all female cancers and 17 per cent of the patients are suffering from this ailment. In-spite of breast cancer being so common, more than 70 per cent of patients still are at advanced stage of the disease due to lack of awareness, poverty and social and cultural taboos. The disease is increasing in all parts of the country.

This has been revealed in a seminar on the World Mammogram Day. It was addressed by Mrs. Asma Hyder Member Social Sector Planning Commission of Pakistan, Director Nori Dr. Mohammad Faheem, Dr Humera Mahmood, Head Oncology, Nori and spouse of Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). Dr. Humera Mahmood suggested that lady health workers should be trained in breast self examination and they should further educate the masses from home to home. The curriculum of matric and FSc and undergraduate medical training should include basic oncology. “The World Mammogram Day is the right time for the cancer survivors to share their experience with the newly diagnosed patients” said the chief guest. The seminar was on ‘Breast Cancer- A treatable disease.’ She pointed out that there is continuous rise in the number of cancer patients being enrolled at Nori during the last few years. She reiterated Nori ranks number one in providing diagnostic and treatment services to ailing humanity. Being a cancer survivor herself, she expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities at Nori and said that cancer treatment is a serious issue and treatment strategy can only be well-planned by qualified doctors in the multidisciplinary meetings. Early diagnosis and timely treatment is the key to cancer cure and message should be spread far and wide, she concluded.

Mrs. Asma Hyder shared her thoughts about Pakistani women responsibilities and their health issues. She was touched by the stories of cancer survivors and said that they are the true and living proof of highly standard services provided by oncology department of Nori. She said that the presence of state of the art equipment in an institution is not a guarantee of successful treatment of patients, unless they are used by skilled and well-trained staff. She appreciated that all the patients are served at NORI irrespective of stage of the disease, financial status and age of patient. Keeping up the tradition, a month-long awareness campaign was organised by Oncology department of Nori. Free consultation and screening services, including Clinical breast examination and mammography were provided during the entire month of October; PINKTOBER. Seminars, symposia and various activities were arranged to create awareness against this menace. The grand Breast Cancer Public awareness seminar organised at Nori was attended by large number of personnel belonging to different walks of life including students and teachers from different schools, colleges and universities, families of PAEC employees, doctors, lawyers, nurses, patients, their relatives and others.

In his welcome address, Director Nori Dr. Mohammad Faheem briefed the participants about the services provided at Nori and 17 other Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals. It is pertinent to mention here that PAEC has 18 cancer hospitals being run across the country and Nori is one of them. One hospital is in Gilgit and another in Mardan is under construction. Annually, over 850,000 patients (nearly 80% of the cancer patient population in the country) get diagnostic and treatment facilities at these public sector hospitals being run by PAEC in its crucial contribution for the health sector of Pakistan. All Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals are equipped with vast array of sophisticated and state-of-the-art medical and laboratory equipment. The services provided by NORI are at par with those of well reputed international hospitals. He also talked about the welfare services being provided at Nori to facilitate the poor patients. He warned against the use of tobacco stressing that one third of the cancers can be prevented by quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Rafia Toor, Oncologist and Nutritionist addressed myths and misconceptions about food intake during cancer treatment in her presentation. She also shared known articles about cancer preventive foods. Dr Sana Mehmood, Oncologist, Nori highlighted the psychosocial issues faced by breast cancer survivors at the time of diagnosis, during treatment and at the follow up stage. Breast cancer survivors shared their success stories bravely and confidently. They talked about how they were diagnosed, treated and cured and what were their feelings at the time of diagnosis and how feelings have changed after winning the fight against cancer. The Nori has launched Cancer Patient Support Group which comprises of cancer survivors treated at Nori and more survivors are eager to join the group so as to help patients to clear their queries regarding cancer and its treatment. The seminar was followed by an awareness walk about cancer.