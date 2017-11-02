PTDC MD stresses developing National Tourism Promotion Strategy

Islamabad :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan met President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Aftab Rana and Executive Director of College of Tourism and Hotel management Asif Javed. Ch. Ghafoor said that it is need of the time to develop a National Tourism Promotion Strategy.

The last National Tourism Policy was formulated in 1991, where as the defunct Ministry of Tourism prepared a draft document of National Tourism policy in 2010. However, further work on the same was stopped due to devolution of tourism subject to provinces under 18th constitutional amendment. Tourist flow to Pakistan is increasing annually due to positive policies of the present government; however, absence of a national tourism policy limits the scope of work.

He added that we are holding a roundtable meeting of Tourism Think Tank on 15th November at Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi comprising of representatives from provincial tourism organizations, tourism stakeholders and prominent scholars from tourism industry. The representatives of think tank will present their recommendations to develop a National Tourism Promotion Strategy.

Ch. Ghafoor also said that degree, certificates and diploma programs in tourism and hospitality sector will soon be launched in prominent universities and institutes. We need assistance of COTHM for training of PTDC Motels and Hotel staff for the very reason that PTDC is well-known all over the world of its unique structure and safe environment.

Providing international standard facilities to domestic as well as international tourists is at our top priority. Trainings of chefs, waiters, banquet, food & beverages and front office staff for PTDC will improve their skills.