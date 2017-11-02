New French envoy vows to help Pakistan in fight against terror

Islamabad :The new envoy of France to Pakistan, Dr. Marc Barety after presenting his credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain has given the following message says a press release.

Dear Pakistani friends, dear compatriots, after having presented my credentials to His Excellency President Mamnoon Hussain, I am pleased to express to all of you my best greetings and to share with you the pride of representing France in Pakistan just when this country has turned 70 years old, allowing us to celebrate seven decades of close bilateral ties.

In a very uncertain global environment, France is committed to provide its contribution for formulating and implementing appropriate responses to the major challenges of the present time covering the fight against terrorism, the protection of our environment, the reinforcement of democracy and social justice in the frame work of common values and multilateralism.

Long-lasting partnership between France and Pakistan has developed for years in many sectors: defence and security, trade, economy, high education and science. Our common achievements cemented our bilateral relation but I am convinced that we can still reinforce this partnership and create more opportunities. I will be fully dedicated to this aim.

I take this opportunity to thank you, dear fellow citizens living and working in Pakistan, for your valuable contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral relations. I can assure you that I will consider with attention your living conditions and your security during my stay in this country.

Long live friendship between France and Pakistan, Ambassador Barety was born on 12 January 1957 and graduated with a PhD (French literature) from the National Institute of Eastern Languages and Civilizations – INALCO (Colloquial and Classical Arabic): Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 1986; Europe Directorate Desk Officer1986-1988: First Secretary at the French embassy in Saudi Arabia 1988-1990: First Secretary at the French Embassy in Tunisia1990-1993: Second Counselor at the French Embassy in Kuwait1993-1998: Deputy Director Middle East (North Africa and Middle East Directorate) 1998-2004: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Oman 2004-2008: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia 2008-2011: Joint Director North Africa and Middle East Directorate 2011-2014: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iraq 2014-2017: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan September 2017.

He has been awarded the ‘Officer of the National Order of Merit’ and ‘Chevalier of the Legion of Honor’ and speaks English and Arabic.