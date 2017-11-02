Smog awareness drive

Albayrak Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted a smog awareness drive near Railway Station. Environment Protection Society of the GC University also participated in the awareness drive. Albayrak team, led by Senior Manager Operations Huseyin Kartal and Deputy Mayor Waseem Qadir, sensitised citizens about smog and its precautionary measures. Students of the GC University distributed face masks among citizens. Citizens were requested to control smoke emitting activities to minimise smog in the city. The drive was concluded with an awareness walk. —