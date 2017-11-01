Training options

The government of Punjab has established an e-Rozgaar scheme in the province to provide training to budding freelancers and enhance their professional capabilities. Through this step, the provincial government plans to overcome unemployment in the province. The government has set an age limit for the programme as well. The minimum age to apply is 22 years and maximum age is 35 years. But the government has forgotten something special – people with disabilities. These people have been wandering in search of jobs for many years.

What will the government do about those people with disabilities who do not fall in the age bracket, but who wants to be a part of this training programme. Both the federal and provincial governments are requested to pay attention to the plight of these people. The minimum age should be increased for people with disabilities.

Zafar Ullah Khan (Nowshera)