Speaker wants Sharjeel Memon to attend PA session

With Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair summoning the new session of the Sindh Assembly on November 1 (tomorrow), the assembly’s secretariat has written to the authorities concerned so to ensure that the arrested former provincial information minister and an MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Sharjeel Inam Memon, could attend the upcoming assembly’s session.

In this regard, the Sindh Assembly secretary on Monday wrote a letter to the provincial government’s home secretary, the Sindh inspector-general of prisons, and the Karachi central prison’s superintendent. The arrested MPA has been kept at the city’s central prison as he is facing a multi-billion rupee graft case.

The letter written by the Sindh Assembly secretary read: “I am to state that the Governor of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (a) of Article 109 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 has been pleased to summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on the November 1, 2017 at 10 am in the Sindh Assembly building, Karachi. It is to inform that the sub-rule (2) of the Rule 82 of Rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of Sindh provides that the Speaker or Chairman of a Committee may summon a member in custody to attend the sitting (s) of the Assembly or meeting(s) of a Committee of which he is a member, if he considers his presence necessary”.

It read: “The Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, in exercise of powers vested upon him under sub-rule (2) of Rule 82 of Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh has summoned the above subjected member to attend the current session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh till prorogation, which will commence on Wednesday. In this regard you are, therefore, requested to please ensure the production of Mr Sharjeel Inam Memon in the next session.”