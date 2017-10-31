Chinese firm offers electric buses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While citizens face traffic jams at the main junctions in the city owing to BRT construction, a Chinese company is willing to introduce electric buses worth Rs600 million to mitigate commuting problems.
Talking to a delegation on Monday, Sindh transport minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the new buses would curb environmental hazards as they don’t produce any smoke and lessen noise pollution.
