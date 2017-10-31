Tue October 31, 2017
Karachi

P
PPI
October 31, 2017

Chinese firm offers electric buses

While citizens face traffic jams at the main junctions in the city owing to BRT construction, a Chinese company is willing to introduce electric buses worth Rs600 million to mitigate commuting problems.

Talking to a delegation on Monday, Sindh transport minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the new buses would curb environmental hazards as they don’t produce any smoke and lessen noise pollution.

