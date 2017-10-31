Three Karachi varsities participate in int’l conference

A two-day international education conference aiming to improve teaching methodology in higher education concluded in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Three universities from Karachi namely Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, KASBIT, SZABIST participated in the event titled ‘The European Model of Quality Doctoral Education and its Comparative Analysis with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’.

The conference main objective was to contribute in future-oriented learning and to strengthen different teaching and learning approaches based on current educational research. Delegates from 26 countries presented 135 research papers in the conference. This was the second international gathering of academics and researchers seeking to showcase of teaching and learning, digitalisation of learning and bridging the gap between academia and industries.