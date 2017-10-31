Youth killed in robbery incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young man was killed after he resisted an armed robbery near Orangi on Monday. Khalil-ur-Rehman, 20, was intercepted by two robbers on a bike who fatally shot him after he resisted. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities. Another man lost his life when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. Hazoor Khan, 40, was crossing a road near Steel Town when a vehicle rammed into him. He was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.
A young man was killed after he resisted an armed robbery near Orangi on Monday. Khalil-ur-Rehman, 20, was intercepted by two robbers on a bike who fatally shot him after he resisted. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities. Another man lost his life when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. Hazoor Khan, 40, was crossing a road near Steel Town when a vehicle rammed into him. He was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.
Comments