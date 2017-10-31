Tue October 31, 2017
Karachi

PPI
October 31, 2017

Youth killed in robbery incident

A young man was killed after he resisted an armed robbery near Orangi on Monday. Khalil-ur-Rehman, 20, was intercepted by two robbers on a bike who fatally shot him after he resisted.  His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.  Another man lost his life when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. Hazoor Khan, 40, was crossing a road near Steel Town when a vehicle rammed into him. He was  immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. 

