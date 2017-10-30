Imran an orphan after death of his ‘political father’ Hamid Gul: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leaders have said Imran Niazi is the ‘political son’ of (General) Hamid Gul, and after his death, the PTI chief has become an ‘orphan’.

PPP Spokesperson Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad and a party leader Saeed Ghani were talking to the media in response to a speech delivered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday.

They said Imran was mistaken to believe that the nation was naïve or a child, and he should learn at least one more speech from his ‘umpire’. Saeed Ghani said Imran Niazi is unaware of the issues confronting the poor people of the country because he is surrounded by tax-evaders and corrupt elements.

On the other hand, he added, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lives among the poor people, who love him immensely. He asked Imran Niazi to tell the truth to the courts about his Bani Gala palace. Imran Niazi consistently changes his statements in courts, which is an evidence of his fraudulent nature.

The PPP leader said Imran Niazi eats up donations, given by the people for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, and lives on the money embezzled by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government. The people of Pakistan ask Imran Niazi about the source of his income.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said that PPP’s enmity was in the blood of Imran Khan as he is the ‘political son’ of Hamid Gul. He said Imran was groomed by dictators and he’s an extension of Pervez Musharraf. He said General Musharraf had also looted the country after raising the slogan of accountability. And now Imran is doing so, he added.