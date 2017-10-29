I am at last stage of life, no desire for any worldly position: Qureshi

MULTAN: Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said he is in the last stage of his life and now he has no desire for any worldly positions.

Speaking at the National Zakariya Conference concluding ceremony here, the custodian of the shrine said that he had devoted the rest of his life for a greater cause. The three-day 778th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya concluded at the shrine of the saint on Saturday.

Shah Mehmood said that he now was ready for launching a struggle for stability and integrity of Pakistan, and presenting the real face of Islam before the people. He said he would raise the issues facing the oppressed Kashmiris as well as Indian Muslims at the world forums. He said he would play his role to highlight the real face of Islam, the religion of peace, not only in Pakistan but also in Russia, China, India and other countries of the world. He said he would talk of the message of Islam everywhere, even in those world institutions where decisions are made about our fate.

He said he was a nonentity but bestowed with big responsibilities, and he would try his best to fulfill these responsibilities. He called upon the Ghousia Jamaat members (followers of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya) to create unity among their ranks.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, also vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said now he did not need any worldly seat and the government position as he had already experienced these seats, like his father and grandfather. He said he had no desire, no lust for any such positions. He said the biggest honour for him was being the sajjada nasheen (custodian) of Hazrat Ghous.

He said he did not believe in politics of calling names. He said Sindh was awakening now, and a change was round the corner, and that was why some people were feeling threatened.