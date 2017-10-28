Mufti Qavi was uncooperative during polygraph test, Multan police told

LAHORE/MULTAN: Punjab Forensic Science Authority has said Mufti Abdul Qavi, who is under investigation in the Qandeel Baloch murder case, was uncooperative during his polygraph test earlier this week, Geo News reported. In a letter to the Multan police, which presently has custody of Qavi, PSFA officials said Qavi displayed a non-serious and uncooperative attitude throughout his over five-hour test, according to PSFA officials. Sources said Qavi also pleaded PSFA officials not to make him take the test as he recently underwent angiography. Qavi was brought to Lahore for the test Wednesday and then taken back to Multan. His physical remand expired Friday after which he was taken to the local magistrate by the police where the case is under way.