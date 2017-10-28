Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mufti Qavi was uncooperative during polygraph test, Multan police told

Mufti Qavi was uncooperative during polygraph test, Multan police told

LAHORE/MULTAN: Punjab Forensic Science Authority has said Mufti Abdul Qavi, who is under investigation in the Qandeel Baloch murder case, was uncooperative during his polygraph test earlier this week, Geo News reported. In a letter to the Multan police, which presently has custody of Qavi, PSFA officials said Qavi displayed a non-serious and uncooperative attitude throughout his over five-hour test, according to PSFA officials. Sources said Qavi also pleaded PSFA officials not to make him take the test as he recently underwent angiography. Qavi was brought to Lahore for the test Wednesday and then taken back to Multan. His physical remand expired Friday after which he was taken to the local magistrate by the police where the case is under way.         

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement