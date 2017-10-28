Three-day BODMUN moot attracts aspiring debaters, diplomats

The third edition of the Beacon of Diplomacy Model United Nation (BODMUN) conference commenced at a local hotel on Friday.

The three-day moot attracted hundreds of youngsters who participated with gusto in constructive debates. The educational simulation activity is geared towards helping students develop an understanding of diplomacy and international relations.

The chief guest, Sheheryar Brohi, spoke about the requisites of success and how it was inevitable if a person was ready to face failures in the process. The conference participants were assigned countries or personalities to represent the relevant political stance. Delegates produced a possible resolution regarding the expected solutions.

“These conferences are held to increase the grip of youth over current affairs of the world, and teach them how important they are in affecting the basic decision making of an individual, country and events in the world,” said BODMUN co-founder Syed Emadul Haque.

He said youths needed to stand up and formulate causative solution of the world’s problems. “BODMUN instils the qualities of the confidence, extroversion, and leadership in an individual. It also deals with helping through time management skills and writing skills,” he added.

BODMUN vice president Syed Shahzeb Badar said the idea to hold the conference was conceived in January 2016. The initiative was taken to organise a proper format and teach participants debating and diplomacy skills.

Calvin David, a student of grade 10 at the Assemblies of God School, Drigh Road, said the fundamental rights of citizens of all countries in the world should be safeguarded. He said it was a basic responsibility of all nations in the UN to ensure that the basic rights of their citizens were being fulfilled.

“As a participant of this moot, I learned about dealings between the UN and its member countries,” he added. Hanah, a student of class 10 at St Joseph's Convent School, Saddar, said the one of the UN’s role was to ensure that laws were implemented and fundamental rights were protected in the member countries.

“I studied the laws on women’s rights in Jordan to represent the country at the moot,” she said. An organiser recalled that around 250 students had participated in the first edition of BODMUN, which was held in March 2016, while the second edition of the moot was held in December the same year.