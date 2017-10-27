APML slams Khawaja Asif for allegation against Musharraf

Islamabad:All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad here on Wednesday, while reacting the statement of Khawaja Asif, said that he made in Senate against General (R) Pervez Musharraf in the context of post 9/11. Dr Amjad said that the former president of Pakistan saved the country from imminent threats after 9/11 incident with his future vision.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should reflect on its own before criticising the former Chief of Army Staff and President of Pakistan as it is in their tenure that RAW could get ample opportunities to destroy peace and stability of Pakistan.

It was APML Chairman General (R) Pervez Musharraf who after 9/11 incident handled the most dangerous and most difficult situation in more artful way to prevent the maximum loss. No other leader at that critical moment of the history had courage and strength to face the situation and it was by no mean wise to provoke the only super power. General Musharraf not only prevented Pakistan from maximum losses but got many facilities against cooperation.

No Pakistani leader had the courage to reverse state policies toward the militants and only General Musharraf did this with his future vision and strategy. Like many other steps he took and later endorsed by the history, General Musharraf's policies toward militant factions were later adopted by the successive governments whether it may be military operation in Swat, North Waziristan or Khyber agency.

If General (R) Musharraf's policies harmed the country why successive political governments did not reverse these. Why this government took BRICS declaration more seriously and why prime minister and foreign minister were talking about in-house cleaning. Incumbent government and the previous Pakistan People’s Party government are continuing the policies of General Musharraf while at the same time criticising him.

Dr Amjad said that had Pakistan taken a stance akin to Mullah Omer, everybody could understand its consequences. General Musharraf prevented Pakistan from maximum losses and gained benefits both strategically and financially. It was General Musharraf who devastated India's plans after 9/11.

It is an absurd allegation that General Musharraf surrendered everything to United States after he received a phone call and Khawaja Asif should be ashamed of this. Pervez Musharraf served this country with great patriotism while PML-N government reversed all hard earned economic benefits of General Musharraf tenure.

This government took most expensive loans in the history of Pakistan and alienated this country from rest of the world. Khawaja Asif is trying to hide his own misdeeds that is the reason he is criticising General Musharraf, he added.