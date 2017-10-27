Higher education transforming every aspect of today’s life, says CIIT rector

Islamabad :COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) held its two convocations (103 & 104) at Convention Centre, on Thursday and awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees to 1022 successful students in two different ceremonies.

CIIT Rector Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar addressed the gathering and said that knowledge acquirement and higher education are transforming virtually every aspect of today’s world. IT institutions have been trusted to be the centre stage of academia. These Institutions have the mandate to evolve a knowledge based socioeconomic culture in the country to help the nation to face the modern challenges of Globalization while presenting the Institute report. There were 1022 students, who secured BS, MS and PhD degrees in two different ceremonies in disciplines of Bachelor of Science in Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics, Biosciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering), Electronics, Mathematics, Architecture and Humanities from Islamabad Campus. MS degrees were awarded to students in Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Architecture, Physics, Computer Science, Bio Sciences, Metrology, Humanities (International Relations) and Mathematics. PhD degrees were awarded to 22 students including Bushra Jamil, Naeem Abas, Shazia Rehman, Alia Qadir, Ali Khaqan, Hameed Hussain, Muhammad Fayyaz, Farman Ullah Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Mehmood Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Babar Rasheed, Muhammad Javid Asad, Muhammad Latif, Inayat Ur Rehman, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel, Fouzia Sattar, Muhammad Kahshan and Sundas Khan in Doctor of Philosophy in Physics (1), Mathematics (04), Computer Science (03) Electrical Engineering (06) Metrology (01) Computer Engineering (02) Management Sciences (3) and in Biosciences (02) respectively.

Minister of State for Science & Technology, Chancellor CIIT, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, was the chief guest, in morning convocation, awarded degrees and medals to successful students. He addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of CIIT faculty, Management and visionary leadership. He said that CIIT, recognizing its duties, is committed to provide the best opportunities for learning and personal development within a caring and supportive environment. In the newly announced international raking by Times higher education CIIT has yet again nailed its position and placed among top 400 world universities in 2018 as one of the leading institutions of higher education, he added.

Convocation ceremonies were also attended by founder Rector CIIT Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS.

In second, evening convocation, the chief guest was Prof. Dr Raheel Qamar, he addressed the gathering and said “developed countries of the world focused on industry, innovation, technology and promoted higher education in their states. The concept of higher education is in changing phase. Our nation as a whole expects higher education to connect the past with the present and meet challenges of the future. CIIT will promote higher education in terms of making it relevant to people, society, government and students. The Chancellor’s Gold medalists included Qudsia Anwer, Umer Farooq Ahmed, Abdual Haseeb, Murtza Ali, Momina Latif, Rahma Qadeer, Beenish Anjum, Samavia Shakeel, Ammar Shoukat Randhawa, Maria Farooq, Faiqa Babar, Khazima Irfan, Iqra Sarfraz, and Aleena Amjid for Spring 2017.