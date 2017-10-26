tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has become the fourth public sector hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where brain tumor surgery procedures have been launched at its Neurosurgery Department. The first brain tumor surgery was done on Tuesday, which was the first major surgery in the Neurosurgery Department that was established in 2009, but lacked trained neurosurgeons.
