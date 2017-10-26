Thu October 26, 2017
National

October 26, 2017

Mardan Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has become the fourth public sector hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where brain tumor surgery procedures have been launched at its Neurosurgery Department. The first brain tumor surgery was done on Tuesday, which was the first major surgery in the Neurosurgery Department that was established in 2009, but lacked trained neurosurgeons.

