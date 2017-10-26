Childhood obesity

About a third of people aged two to 19 are considered overweight or obese, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) says.

And the negative health effects of packing too many pounds may carry well beyond childhood, the academy warns. Examples include: sleep apnea, asthma and psychological problems. So what can parents do? Here’s what the AAOS recommends:

* Keep kids active for at least 35 minutes per day.

* Be a role model. Don’t expect your child to exercise while you’re camped in front of the television.

* Include exercise in the entire family’s daily routine. Promote active chores, such as raking leaves, painting or walking the dog.

* Limit video games to those that require kids to dance, hop, “play a sport” or move in some way.

— HealthDay News