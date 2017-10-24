Extremist ideology

This refers to the article, ‘Raising the ghosts of Ayodhya’ (Oct 20), by Aijaz Zaka Syed. Pakistan should be mindful of an important issue highlighted by the writer. Modi’s ‘Incredible India’ is not going that well. The GDP growth rate stands at 3.7 percent – according to a new method used for calculating GDP, India’s growth rate stands at 5.7 percent. In addition, the GST and demonetisation debacle including the manhandling of the Kashmir issue have led to so many problems for the Indians. These problems cannot be saved by the ‘new found’ friendship with Trump.

The latest problem comes from UP where Taj Mahal is under attack. In order to promote Hindutva, the chief minister of UP is tarnishing the image of the Taj. The extremist Hindu propaganda aims to divide the so-called secular India by promoting nationalism.

Saman Hamid (Peshawar)