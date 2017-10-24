NAB to probe Multan Metro, aircraft sale

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday ordered an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Multan Metro Bus project and the sale of a PIA aircraft to a German museum for peanuts.

The chairman also sought a report on mega corruption in the private housing societies within one week. These decisions were taken in a meeting of the NAB DGs of all regions held here.

Justice Javed Iqbal directed that details of legal proceedings of all mega corruption cases be prepared and submitted to him within the next three months. “The mega corruption cases in the bureau would not be kept in files but proceeded as per law of the land,” he said.

Justice Javed Iqbal said he will follow the policy of zero tolerance for corruption and all inquiries, complaints and investigations would be completed on merit. "We have set a method and time of 10 months which would be followed strictly and necessary measures would be taken against all involved in corruption by pursuing the policy of transparency and merit," he added.

He said the verdicts of the Supreme Court would be implemented in letter and spirit. “I have directed the officials to complete all legal formalities while filing corruption references. There will be no place for incompetent and corrupt people in the department.”

He said the principle of "Accountability for All" would be strictly implemented and all inquiries/investigations will be conducted within given time instead of lingering on for years. He said first of all necessary action would be taken against officials concerned involved in violation of laws.

“Despite initiating an accountability process in the bureau, no effective action has yet been taken against corrupt officers which has inflicted a severe loss on the bureau.” He said all possible steps will be taken to improve the NAB's image in the public and warned that there was no place for corrupt officers in the bureau.

"No officer, including me, is above the law. The law gives us authority and stops us from misusing power at the same time," he maintained. He directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty adding that he would not allow any official to ignore rules on merit and transparency. He told the officials that the nation had pinned high hopes on them.

"You are aware of the fact that corruption is root cause of all evils and if you receive any application against any department/individual, you must look into the matter according to law of the land," he directed the officers.