PFC to hold interiors expo in Dec

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Monday announced to hold three-day mega 9th Interiors Pakistan Expo-2017 to promote local furniture industry worldwide from December 15 at the Expo Centre, a statement said.

Earlier, the PFC had successfully organised eight mega exhibitions and got amazing response from the public and private sectors alike, it added. As many as 100 brands will exhibit their products at the expo that is aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan. PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq after chairing a meeting of the board of directors of the council said that the exhibition has now opened new vistas and venues to the amazing potential and caliber of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods.