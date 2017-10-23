Power to be shifted peacefully: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the government would complete its term and power would be shifted peacefully.

Talking to the media here, he said the completion of term by the PML-N government would be proof of strong basis of constitutional and democratic values in the country. Pakistan was moving on a democratic and constitutional path and now codes of power-shift had become stronger. He termed the development of infrastructure from Gilgit to Gwadar an important milestone in the history. He said no objection could be raised to projects launched by the incumbent government during the last four years.

The interior minister said that due to its strong policies, the government was able to overcome energy shortages in the country. He said that for political and democratic freedom on the social media, the government with all stakeholders would devise a policy.

He said the government opponents were now worried that in the next general elections, they would be left empty-handed. He said Imran Khan had failed to appoint the head of the accountability commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was using corruption as a political weapon. He said those raising slogans against loans for metro bus projects were now following the same projects.