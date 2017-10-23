ARL to celebrate Energy Week

Rawalpindi :Energy Week will be celebrated at Attock Refinery Limited, Rawalpindi, from October 23rd to October 27th 2017. This celebration is being organised in-line with World Energy Day celebrated on Sunday, says a press release.

The World Energy Day is initiated by the World Energy Forum to raise awareness of global energy-related issues. The declaration was first endorsed by Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and was for the first time commemorated on October 22, 2012. Since then, the World Energy Day is celebrated internationally and supported by a large number of United Nations members.

The purpose of this celebration is to motivate employees and make them energy conscious, renew their commitment towards energy conservation at workplace, achieve greater participation of the employees in conservation of energy. Energy talks will be done in all the sections of refinery and offices to enhance the awareness among employees. Useful energy ideas will be presented by the internal stakeholders of refinery.

The management of ARL emphasises that they take energy issues as their moral and social responsibility. We believe that in today’s highly competitive and performance driven business climate nobody can afford to rest on its laurels. Sustainable business growth is possible only when we equally take care of global interests, they added.

For sustainable development at its premises ARL has installed 110 kWh on grid solar panel system and more such projects are underway. ARL has implemented ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard soon after its announcement in the year 2011 that keep us on the right track to optimize energy consumptions and track its monitoring on scientific way.