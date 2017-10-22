PHC moved against BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A leader of JUI-F challenged the Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) project in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday, terming it illegal.

Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, a former provincial minister in the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal government, moved the PHC against the BRT, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday.

The JUI-F leader in his writ petition said that the project would add to the burden of loan on a common resident of Peshawar and the province.

“The BRT project on the very face of it is illegal, without lawful authority and no legal effects for want of the legal formalities. Besides, the present government is left with only a few months and legally and logically it cannot be permitted to start such a mega project that will become a liability for the next government,” Maulana Amanullah Haqqani stated.

He argued that the removal of installations of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and other departments were not included in the project estimate and the government would bear the expenses.