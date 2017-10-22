Ji ahead going into final in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Ji Eun-Hee pulled ahead of fellow South Korean Jenny Shin and former world number one Lydia Ko with a six-shot lead at the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Ji is going into the final round with a three-day total of 206, after shooting a 3-under par 69 despite windy weather at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei city.

A win would be Ji’s first since she last took gold at the US Women’s Open in 2009.

Co-overnight leader Shin fell behind after “a bad day” — carding a 3-over 75 — but she remains hopeful to close in on Ji’s lead.

“I know there’s a big gap, but I’ve known Eun-Hee for a really long time, and playing with her two days in a row, it’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow,” Shin said. She shared second place with Ko of New Zealand, who shot the lowest round of the day with a 4-under 68.

“I played solid and made a few good putts,” said the 20-year-old Kiwi. Shin and Ko hold a one-point advantage going in the final round over a group of six players.