Sami, Adeel rip through Rawalpindi

KARACHI: Pacers Mohammad Sami (5-32) and Adeel Malik (4-32) shared nine wickets between them to enable Karachi Whites to dismiss Rawalpindi for 123 in 55.3 overs in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day fifth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 here at National Stadium on Saturday.

After being invited to bat, Rawalpindi lost three quick wickets before Behram Khan (43) and Sheharyar Ghani (27) shared a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket to bring some respectability to the total. However after this partnership was broken, the remaining six wickets of the visitors fell inside 21 runs courtesy superb fast bowling from Test discard Sami and future prospect Adeel who has been bowling impressively during the last few years in domestic cricket.

Behram smashed six fours from 115 balls before being trapped lbw by Adeel. Ghani, on the other hand, smacked three fours from 83 balls before Test discard Faisal Iqbal held him off Sami.

Karachi Whites, in reply, were 75-3 in their first innings at stumps. After losing Khurram Manzoor (6), Usman Khan (9) and Ahmed Iqbal (0) in quick succession, Faisal Iqbal (37*) and Mohtashim Ali (17*) put on 53 for the fourth-wicket unbroken stand to create hope for gaining the first innings lead.

Faisal hit five fours and one six from 44 balls. Ali cracked one four from 66 deliveries. Left-arm pacer from Pishin Nazar Hussain got 2-27. Meanwhile in the other clash of the same group at Multan Cricket Stadium, medium fast bowlers Ahmed Bashir (4-53) and Sadaf Hussain (3-36) did a great job with the leather to help Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) bowl Habib Bank Limited (HBL) out for 212 in their first innings in 74.3 overs. At one stage, HBL were reeling at 68-6. However, Azeem Ghumman (62) shared 76 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership with Jamal Anwar (50) to prevent his side from utter humiliation.

Ghumman, who was removed by Ahmed Bashir, hit six fours from 147 balls. Anwar banged five fours and one six in his responsible 117-ball knock. KRL, in response, were struggling at 14-2 when the bails were drawn.

Pakistan Television (PTV), who reclaimed their first-class status last year, reached 212-6 in their first innings against Pool B leaders United Bank Limited (UBL) at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.

Adnan Mehmood (72*) was still at the crease. He struck five fours in his unfinished 239-ball feat. He added 69 for the fourth-wicket association with Hasan Raza who hammered 42 off 63 deliveries, striking seven fours. Young left-arm pacer Mir Hamza bowled well, picking 4-45.

At LCCA Ground Lahore, Lahore Whites posted 240 all out in their first innings against Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with left-arm spinner Asif Afridi claiming 5-68.

Mohammad Mohsin (53) and Mohammad Irfan (43) shared 77 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Mohsin struck eight fours from 111 balls while Irfan banged six fours from 85 deliveries.

Earlier, skipper Usman Salahuddin (46) also resisted with the bat by hitting four fours in his sedate 93-ball effort.

FATA, in reply, were yet to open their account in their first innings after facing two overs.

The Pool A game between strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) entered into an interesting stage as 17 wickets tumbled on the first day at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.

After being invited to bat first by SNGPL’s skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, SSGC were folded for 129 in their first innings in 41.3 overs. International hard-hitting batsman Awais Zia (45) was the only one who showed some resolve on the bowling-friendly track. He smashed six fours from 74 balls. Fast bowler Asad Ali (4-38), Mohammad Abbas (2-28) and Azizullah (2-31) bowled impressively. In response, SNGPL were reeling at 107-7 at close with left-handed batsman Ali Waqas (27*) fighting bravely at one end. Taiumur Khan (27) and Imran Butt (20) were the other prominent batters. Misbah (3) fell cheaply. Fast bowler Ahmed Jamal was the main destroyer as he claimed 7-30.

Spinner Saad Nasim (4-32) and international fast bowler Aizaz Cheema (4-42) enabled Lahore Blues to dismiss Peshawar for only 181 in their first innings at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Gohar Ali (68) was the leading scorer, hitting 11 fours and one six from 59 deliveries.

Lahore Blues, in response, were struggling at 104-5 with Tayyab Tariq batting on 59 in which he hit eight fours. Shah Faisal, left-arm medium fast, captured 3-22.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Bilal Asif (84), Ramiz Raja (64) and Kamran Ghulam (50) shepherded National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to 290-8 in their first innings against defending champions WAPDA. Zahid Mansoor, Mansoor Amjad and international spinner Zulfiqar Babar got two wickets each.

Fahad Iqbal (71*), Ali Sarfraz (54) and experienced Shahid Yousuf (50) guided Islamabad to 259-6 in their first innings against Faisalabad at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad. Fast bowler Naseer Akram (4-75) extracted good support off the pitch.