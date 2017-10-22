Halep hoping to keep dream alive at WTA Finals

SINGAPORE: Simona Halep is still coming to terms with her rise to the top of the world rankings at the start of the month but is trying not to let the euphoria of the achievement distract her at the eight-woman WTA Finals which starts on Sunday (today).

Halep became the first Romanian to reach the summit of the women’s rankings when she beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing, a feat she feels is the high point of her career to date.

“The dream came true. Is just the best feeling that I ever had in my tennis career so far,” the 26-year-old told reporters here on Saturday.

“It’s nice. I’m just enjoying the moment. I cannot describe in words what I feel, but it’s a good feeling.

I’m happy when I’m going to the courts now,” added Halep, who has won 15 WTA tournaments since her breakthrough year in 2013.

Halep is planning a major celebration of her ascent to the top of the rankings at the end of the season but the Romanian remains aware that six of the other seven women at the WTA Finals could usurp her as world number one.