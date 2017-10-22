Sun October 22, 2017
Karachi

October 22, 2017

Four held as police foil bid to kidnap woman in ambulance

Pakistan Bazaar police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four kidnappers and recovered a woman who was being transported in a Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) ambulance.

SP Orangi Town Abid Ali Baloch said the four suspects, identified as Muhammad Ibraheem, Zameer, Muhammad Faraz and Mehmood Alam, had hired the ambulance but it was intercepted by Pakistan Bazaar police. 

He said the woman had safely been recovered and the suspects told during a preliminary interrogation that they were using the ambulance in a bid to make a getaway. The police would share more details of the case on completion of investigation, he added.

 

