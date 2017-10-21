More libraries

Many students prefer going to a library to study and get ahead in life. A library has so many different books that can be borrowed for a week or more. However in Shikarpur, students are deprived of this facility. It is a shame that the entire city has only one library. Many students from rural areas come to the city for higher studies. A single library is not enough to meet the demand of so many students.

Being a student, I frequently visit the only library of the city. However, owing to lack of library seats I have to come back home, feeling agitated. The concerned authorities must take notice of this issue. The need of the hour is to construct more libraries in the city so that maximum students can be facilitated.

Wajahat Abro (Shikarpur)