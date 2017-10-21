Shortage of teachers

Government Boys Primary School (GBPS) in Chinjani is in a deplorable condition. There are more than 240 students enrolled in the school, but only 30 benches and three chairs are available. Also, the school only has two teachers. On one hand, the Sindh government is declaring a state of emergency in the province’s education sector for the reopening of non-functional or closed schools in the province. On the other hand, the provincial government has taken no notice of problems faced by several functional. The authorities have approved the transfer of several teachers from this school to other education institutions. Because of this, many schools are facing the problem of the shortage of teachers. GBPS too has been negatively affected by the transfer of teachers. There were only three teachers teaching in this school, but one teacher was forcibly transferred to another school when the provincial government declared a state of emergency in the education department.

Parents have sent several written complaints to the authorities, however no action has been taken so far. Apart from this, the school has so many other problems. The condition of the school’s building is critical. It can be collapsed at any time resulting in a major or minor loss of precious lives of innocent children of this school. There is no facility of pure drinking water, little children are asked to drink the saline water. The concerned authorities should take remedial measures to improve the condition of the school. Teachers’ recruitment should be started on an urgent basis. Quality education is a basic right of the citizens of this country. The government should take action for the welfare of the people.

Akber Khoso (Johi)