NA-4 Peshawar by-election: PAT announces support to PTI candidate

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday announced support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arbab Amir Ayub for the by-election on NA-4 scheduled to be held on October 26.

The announcement was made by Dr Shabbir Gilani at a press conference here. Information Minister Shah Farman, Pir Abdur Rasheed and others were also present. Shabbir Gilani said that they did not field candidate for the by-election and would extend support the candidate of the PTI. He urged his party workers to work hard for the success of the PTI's nominee.

Shah Farman expressed his optimism that PTI candidate would win the election by a big margin. The minister accused the federal government of not releasing funds for an irrigation project in Peshawar. He said the people were facing a host of problems in getting water for agriculture and drinking purposes. He urged the federal government to stop politicising the issue and release the funds.