Sat October 21, 2017
World

R
Reuters
October 21, 2017

Two ex-Slovak ministers jailed

BRATISLAVA: A Slovak court sentenced two former ministers to 12 and nine years in prison on Wednesday for rigging a public procurement deal that involved European Union money, a spokeswoman for the court said. Former construction ministers Marian Janusek and Igor Stefanov are the most senior Slovak politicians ever to be handed a jail term. They were also fined 30,000 euros each.

