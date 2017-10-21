Two ex-Slovak ministers jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRATISLAVA: A Slovak court sentenced two former ministers to 12 and nine years in prison on Wednesday for rigging a public procurement deal that involved European Union money, a spokeswoman for the court said. Former construction ministers Marian Janusek and Igor Stefanov are the most senior Slovak politicians ever to be handed a jail term. They were also fined 30,000 euros each.
