Seven alleged terrorists arrested in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested seven alleged terrorists in Jhok Ladho area in the limits of the University Police Station, official sources said on Friday.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the CTD officials along with the police party raided a house in Jhok Ladho area and arrested the alleged terrorists, identified as Hasnain Mavia, Abubakar, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Kaleem, and Muhammad Ajmal.

The officials said that the accused used to make bombs for terrorist acts in the region. The law enforcers also seized five kilograms of hashish, 1kg net bolt and pellets, a battery, two feet safety fuse, detonator, three feet prima card, two pistols and several cartridges from their possession. The arrested persons were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.