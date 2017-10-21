CIIT ranked among top 400 world universities

Islamabad: Since its inception, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) has come a long way in a short span of time due to the incessant commitment and dedication of its team of hardworking professionals. To maintain a leading position consistently is not without its challenges and CIIT is conscious of the fact that the global higher education landscape is extremely dynamic and is changing right under our feet. CIIT’s international rankings and reputation speaks volumes of the high quality of education being imparted and research being conducted at CIIT.

In the newly announced international rankings by Times Higher Education CIIT has yet again nailed its position and placed among Top 400 World universities in 2018 as one of the leading Institutions of Higher Education. Infact CIIT is ranked # 301-400 in 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) ranking in the subject of Engineering & Technology. While in the THE world universities rankings, CIIT has been placed among 601-800 world best universities, and ranked 2nd in Pakistan. This is for the very first time that CIIT has been ranked in “THE” subject ranking among TOP 400 which is a noteworthy achievement for CIIT especially for its Engineering faculty and students.

The 2018 Times Higher Education World University Rankings’ table for engineering and technology subjects employs the same rigorous and balanced range of 13 performance indicators used in the overall World University Rankings, but the methodology has been recalibrated to suit the individual fields. It highlights the universities that are leading across electrical, mechanical, civil, chemical and general engineering subjects.