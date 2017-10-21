Caste, creed or colour not in way of national unity

One can say with full force of faith in Almighty God that time shall never forgive us if we do not act upon His message by uniting on one platform in discipline and save our homeland from falling into the hands of any so-called democratic foreign power.

The spirit of progressive Islam keeps people alive to the need for protection of life and property of minorities and a fair deal to them. Islam advocates justice, equality, fair-play, toleration and even generosity to non-Muslims. They are like brothers to us as the architect of Pakistan said in the Constituent Assembly that the first duty of a government, civil or military, is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property and religious belief of its subjects are fully protected by the state.

And so is the fact of life of Christians, Sikhs and Hindus who live harmoniously in the twin cities as elsewhere in the country, and reap the fruit of socio-economic justice as a result of the state’s principle of national unity, irrespective of caste, creed, or colour.

The concept of such unity the elders are talking about these days is based on God’s Message translated by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who liberated the poor from slavery and established the world’s first-ever welfare state, providing a ray of hope to the people oppressed by the centuries-old feudal and capitalist system.

Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah told elders of Sibi (Balochistan) that Prophet Muhammad whom he regarded as “great law-giver” had deeply impressed him as a great socialist, a far-sighted reformer, a successful trader, a brave soldier, a skilful general, an efficient administrator, an impartial judge, and a great statesman. Inspired by such qualities of a nation-builder, Jinnah had envisioned a welfare state.

Peace and harmony are vital to achieving progress and prosperity of the country. But there are obstacles. On one side there are some selfish and corrupt politicians, on the other side are the extremists in the guise of religious ‘reformers’ who allegedly disturbed peace, tranquillity and harmony of big cities at a time when the country was on the way to betterment of the common man.

The government had to ask the army tackle the aggressive militants in Malakand and Swat. Hundreds of army ‘jawans’ and officers sacrificed their lives for the security of the people and integrity and stability of the country.

The army men tackled successfully the mischievous elements there. Many were rooted out. Such operations, says the government, were necessary to foil the designs of the overt and covert enemies of Pakistan, who are allegedly still funding and supplying sophisticated arms and weapons to militants groups.

The scheme of foreign hands is to weaken Pakistan economically and create problems for the ones who are devoted all the time to the defence of the homeland.

