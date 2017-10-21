Dry, hot weather predicted

LAHORE :Dry and hot spell continued to persist in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Met officials predicted rain-thunderstorm at a few places in Malakand division & Gilgit-Baltistan. They said no rain was recorded on Friday anywhere across Pakistan.

Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi and Hyderabad at 42°C while in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum was 20°C and humidity level was 39 percent.