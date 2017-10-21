Three-day Model United Nations commences at Bay View College

A three-day Model United Nations programme, titled ‘BAYMUN Conference 2017’, commenced at the Bay View College’s Clifton campus on Friday.

With delegates from over 30 institutions participating in the event, the educational simulation activity is geared towards helping students develop an understanding of diplomacy and international relations.

Sajjad Syed, head of Bay View College’s programmes, said the event provided youngsters an invaluable opportunity to begin their debating journey and to excel in the art of public speaking and diplomacy. Citing the college’s focus on maintaining high standards as the main reason, he said BAYMUN was now ranked amongst the best Model United Nations programmes being held in Karachi.

This year, he said, their executive council has planned to take the moot to further heights and to make it an even more enriching experience for the students. “We understand how important this platform is for young debaters. Our organising plan revolves around ensuring that the pupils have the best chance to utilise this experience and return to their academic activities as more informed citizens of Pakistan.”

To this end, said Syed, BAYMUN features a wide range of committees that arrange debates upon pressing issues of global importance. “Immense care is put in to simulate United Nation proceedings to the best possible degree. That efforts remains imperative if we want students to get a real idea of global cooperation and help them understand the complexity of social and political issues faced by their generation,” he added. The Jang Media Group and Falcon Education and Consultancy Services are the main sponsors of the three-day event.