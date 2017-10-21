TDAP conducts training session

On the invitation from Chairperson FPCCI Standing Committee on women entrepreneurs, officers from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan namely Mr.Amir-ur-Rehman and Mr.Zamir Soomro conducted a training session on effective participation in exhibition and how to display your products. The session was held in the conference room of FPCCI. Around 50 women entrepreneurs from FPCCI attended the training session. The objective was to enhance the enhance the skills of women entrepreneurs so they can effectively participate in international and local exhibitions and display their products professionaly . The trainers from TDAP briefly explained the women entrepreneurs about how to choose a right fair for their participation and how to display their products in an effective manner.

2. All the women entrepreneurs appreciated the joint effort of TDAP and FPCCI Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurs and were of the view that after attending this session they are able to display their stalls in professional manner in the upcoming PITF 2017.***