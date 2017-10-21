Pakistan ploughs way for reaping green investment

ISLAMABAD: Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has agreed to support Pakistan in developing and prompting climate resilient green growth without compromising its developmental targets, a statement said on Friday.

“The GGGI is ready to partner with the ministry of climate change for the same and this initiative will place Pakistan as an opportune destination for green investment” the statement received here from Addis Ababa said.

It added that the credit for this achievement goes to Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, minister for climate change, who convincingly represented Pakistan in the GGGI’s assembly/council meeting during “Global Green Growth Week 2017” held at United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC).

“Senator Khan persuasively foregrounded Pakistan’s efforts for promoting green growth in his address, winning the institute’s support,” it added.

Ethiopian minister for environment chaired the assembly meeting, which was participated by ministers and senior level government officials of member states.

Hosted in partnership with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, “Global Green Growth Week 2017” gathered the GGGI members, stakeholders from the public and private sectors, international organisations, and civil society to strengthen and catalyse green growth in Africa and globally to achieve Nationally Determined Contributions to the Paris Agreement and make progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The event addressed a number of key topics, including: Mobilising green/climate finance to bankable projects in developing countries; sustainably managing resources to address water and food security challenges; and developing and adopting policies that drive environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth.

GGGI is an intergovernmental body supporting green growth in its member states established in 2012 at the Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable development.