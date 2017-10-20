They should decide

This refers to the article, ‘Fata merger: who should decide?’ (Oct 19), by Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir. The writer is absolutely right. The merger of Fata with KP should only be carried out after a referendum.

The people of Fata should decide what they want for themselves. A forceful merger would be disastrous for all the parties involved.

Homi D Ghadially (Karachi)