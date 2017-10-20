Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

They should decide

They should decide

This refers to the article, ‘Fata merger: who should decide?’ (Oct 19), by Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir. The writer is absolutely right. The merger of Fata with KP should only be carried out after a referendum.

The people of Fata should decide what they want for themselves. A forceful merger would be disastrous for all the parties involved.

Homi D Ghadially (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement