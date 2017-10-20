They should decide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article, ‘Fata merger: who should decide?’ (Oct 19), by Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir. The writer is absolutely right. The merger of Fata with KP should only be carried out after a referendum.
The people of Fata should decide what they want for themselves. A forceful merger would be disastrous for all the parties involved.
Homi D Ghadially (Karachi)
This refers to the article, ‘Fata merger: who should decide?’ (Oct 19), by Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir. The writer is absolutely right. The merger of Fata with KP should only be carried out after a referendum.
The people of Fata should decide what they want for themselves. A forceful merger would be disastrous for all the parties involved.
Homi D Ghadially (Karachi)
Comments