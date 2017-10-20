Imran’s fate will be similar to that of Asghar Khan: Bilawal

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that accountability of all is vital for durable democracy. Accountability of all those involved in corruption should be carried out without discrimination, said Bilawal while talking to the media after attending a Diwali ceremony.

He said Imran Khan had hatched a conspiracy against democracy by joining hands with dictator Parvez Musharraf and predicted that Imran Khan will have a fate similar to that of Asghar Khan. He said the PTI leader cannot become the prime minister as he was at the forefront when democracy was attacked in 2014.

He said he does not have personal differences with the PTI chairman, but has reservations only against his policies. Bilawal Bhutto said the PTI has been receiving foreign funding from Israel as well as India. He said the PTI chairman opposes the rights of women, which is further proved by the allegations of MNA Ayesha Gulalai. Bilawal said the KP Assembly also passed legislation against women. On the indictment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law, the PPP chairperson said democracy will not be harmed as there is no conspiracy against democracy. Bilawal said that Nawaz Sharif and his family members should respond to the allegations and must face the courts.

Bilawal said he does not need amendment in the Constitution in order to become the prime minister, adding that a person qualified to become an MNA could also become the prime minister.