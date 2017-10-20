ECP orders army’s deployment for Peshawar by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an order for the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel inside and outside all the polling stations during the by-election in NA-04, Peshawar-IV, in view of the prevailing law and order in the constituency.

“In view of law and order situation and as requested by the district returning officer, NA-04, by-poll under proper security provided by Pakistan Army, the Election Commission in exercise of powers under Article 220 and Article 245 (inclusive of all clauses and sub-clauses) of the Constitution has desired that Pakistan Army may make necessary security arrangements to assist the Election Commission to conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner by deployment of adequate force inside and outside all polling stations of the constituency,” the commission said.

It is pertinent that the by-election is being held on October 26. The Election Commission said that any member of Pakistan Army, who is present or deployed under this order from October 24 to October 27, shall exercise powers under Section 4 and 5 of Anti-Terrorism Act, as amended for the entire during of deployment.