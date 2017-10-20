House gutted in Swat

MINGORA: A house was destroyed by fire in the scenic Madyan area in Swat district.

It was learnt that fire broke out in the house of one Sher Alam in Shenkey village in Madyan area that destroyed two rooms.

The fire brigade vehicles and officials reached the spot and doused the inferno after hectic efforts.

However, all valuables, including furniture, cash and gold ornaments reduced to ashes before they extinguished the fire.

The locals asked the government to provide financial assistance to the victim family for the rehabilitation of the house.