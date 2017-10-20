Golden handshake approved for employees of Malam Jabba resort

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday approved golden handshake for the employees of Malam Jabba Resort Limited in Swat valley.

The approval was accorded at a meeting held with chief secretary in the chair.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Secretary Finance Shakil Qadir, Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheerul Islam, Additional Secretary IPCDW Islamabad, Additional Secretary P&D Shah Mahmood, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, General Manager (Admin & Properties) Sajjad Hameed and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that a number of resorts in the province had been handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the 18th Constitutional Amendment and Malam Jabba resort was also one of them.

The meeting said that the powers of its Board of Directors (BoD) were transferred to chief secretary from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Pakistan, therefore, the provincial government dissolved its BoD.

The meeting decided to give golden handshake to the nine employees after giving Malam Jabba resort on lease for 33 years.

The meeting also approved all outstanding dues to the employees from funds of Malam Jabba resort. It was decided that after the BoD’s dissolution, the assets of the Malam Jabba resort would be auctioned under the Companies Act 1984.