NPC delegation visits ICCI

Islamabad :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) led by its president, Shakeel Anjum visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed possibilities of joint ventures between both bodies to promote business and economic interests of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Anjum, President, National Press Club and Afzal Butt, President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said that ICCI and NPC should join hands to organize Islamabad Festival to promote business activities in the region. They said that both bodies should also work together in organising discounted sales events on important occasions like Holy Month of Ramadan to provide relief to the common man. They said that ICCI and NPC should join hands in organizing budget seminars and training workshops for journalists.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI was planning to organize an Industrial Expo in Islamabad in the spring season and NPC would be made media partner of that event. He said business community and journalists were playing important role in society and urged that both bodies should work together to give positive proposals to the government on budget, trade policy and other key economic policies.

Muhammad Naved Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that NPC was cooperating in highlighting key issues of business community in print media and hoped that it would continue to do so that would help in resolving issues of traders and industrialists. They said that print and electronic media were playing important role in educating the society on matters of national interest and highlighting key issues of the economy, which was laudable.

Naveed Akbar, Senior Vice President, Maira Imran Vice President and Imran Dhilon Secretary General of NPC said that there were many areas where both bodies could cooperate with each other and they should take practice steps for starting some joint ventures for the benefit of the society.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ch. Ishaq, Farah Naz, Nasira Ali and other also spoke at the occasion and highlighted areas where ICCI and NPC could work together to promote interests of business and journalistic communities.